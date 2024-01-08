FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Unum Group stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

