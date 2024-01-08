Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 472,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000. Kenvue comprises approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.35 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

