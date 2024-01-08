Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $1.20 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

