Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $14.26 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 3.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 106,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $309.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

