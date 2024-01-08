Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

