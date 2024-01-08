Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.82% of Frequency Electronics worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Frequency Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.28 on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

