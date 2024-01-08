Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $604.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. On average, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

