General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

