Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73.

Genesco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $31.06 on Monday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 million, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 134.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

See Also

