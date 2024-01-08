Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $46.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.