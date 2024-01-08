Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $136.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

