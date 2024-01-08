Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) versus Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Critical Comparison

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) and Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Stillfront Group AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.34 -$250,000.00 ($0.10) -23.30 Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stillfront Group AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Matrix Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.1% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Matrix Group and Stillfront Group AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stillfront Group AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golden Matrix Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Stillfront Group AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Stillfront Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -8.96% -12.32% -11.00% Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Stillfront Group AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online. Its games portfolio also include Tarneeb, Trix, Hand, Dominoes, Baloot, Estimation, Battle pirates, Rise of Firstborn, War Commander, Vega Conflict, War Commander: Rogue Assault, Ludo Club, Teen Patti Gold, Parchis Club, Tabou Stories, My Story, Hollywood Story, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, OFM, Shakes & Fidget, ManagerZone Football and Hockey, Word Collect, Trivia Star, Fun Frenzy Trivia, Albion Online, Home Design Makeover, Property Brothers Home Design, and Shishinogotoku. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

