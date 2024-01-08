Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

GOGL stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

