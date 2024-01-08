GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $197.87 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average is $203.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.