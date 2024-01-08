GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,487 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of American Superconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

