GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370 in the last ninety days. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

