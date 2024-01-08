GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $293.38 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

