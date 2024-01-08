GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

