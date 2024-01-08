GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,884,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,693,000 after buying an additional 364,942 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

