GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $28,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

