GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $40,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,850 shares of the airline’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 38,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 109,133 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

