GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $376.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

