GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $256.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

