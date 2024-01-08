GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $93,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $228.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

