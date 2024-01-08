GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.