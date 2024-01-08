GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

