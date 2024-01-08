GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BJK opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96.

VanEck Gaming ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.