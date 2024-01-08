GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.83.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $135.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.20. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

