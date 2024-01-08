GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

