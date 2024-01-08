GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

