GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $48.90 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

