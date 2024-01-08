GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

