Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $342,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.