GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

