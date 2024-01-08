Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 18th

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$42.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$37.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.44. The firm has a market cap of C$117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.18.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 229.17%. The company had revenue of C$62.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.8220171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

