Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE:GCG opened at C$42.81 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$37.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.18.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.61 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 229.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.8220171 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

