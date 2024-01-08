Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$43.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$972.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$36.98 and a twelve month high of C$47.00.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.