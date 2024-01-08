Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GCG.A opened at C$43.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$36.98 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.87.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

