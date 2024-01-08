Head-To-Head Comparison: Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.43 $15.17 million ($11.19) -0.15

This table compares Arrival and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arrival and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,433.74%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Arrival.

Risk & Volatility

Arrival has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Arrival on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

