Head-To-Head Review: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) versus D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ooma and D-Wave Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 3 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.27%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Ooma.

This table compares Ooma and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma 0.78% 1.88% 0.93% D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ooma and D-Wave Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $216.16 million 1.25 -$3.65 million $0.07 150.00 D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 18.32 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.28

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ooma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ooma beats D-Wave Quantum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

