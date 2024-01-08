Head to Head Survey: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 11.78 $41.50 million $0.38 66.79 Global Net Lease $402.29 million 5.60 $12.02 million ($1.64) -5.96

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Global Net Lease 1 0 1 0 2.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.56%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80% Global Net Lease -43.74% -10.04% -3.49%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 415.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out -86.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Global Net Lease on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

