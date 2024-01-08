HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthStream Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HealthStream by 274.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HealthStream by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $792.12 million, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

