HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HealthStream Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $792.12 million, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.69.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
