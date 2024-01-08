Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.
