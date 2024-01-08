Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 311 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 72,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIG stock opened at $168.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

