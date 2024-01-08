Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $108,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

