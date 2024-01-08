Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes $145,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

