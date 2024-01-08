Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.07 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.