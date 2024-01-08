Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

HIMS opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $64,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $71,943.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,866. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

