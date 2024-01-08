HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

HIVE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.59. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

