Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.